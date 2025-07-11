HAL and CeNS Launch New Academic Centre to Boost Science Education

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has teamed up with the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS) to inaugurate the HAL Advanced Academic Initiation Centre, a significant step towards popularising science among students.

Formalized on Friday through a Memorandum of Agreement, this CSR initiative by HAL aims to foster curiosity and aid in the education of young minds, especially in rural communities with limited access to advanced science education.

Set to be a key part of CeNS' Vigyaani Vidyarthi Vichar Vinimay programme, the centre will serve as a vibrant hub for science education, enabling CeNS to reach more students and accommodate the growing requests from schools.

