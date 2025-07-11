Left Menu

BAAGH: A Thrilling Conservation Saga by Abhishek Ray

Abhishek Ray's novel 'BAAGH Tiger-The Inside Story' reveals the harrowing world of tiger poaching through the narrative of Jaggu, a former poacher turned conservationist. Set against the backdrop of wildlife trafficking, the book intertwines love and redemption with a powerful message on conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:56 IST
Abhishek Ray, the renowned Bollywood composer, singer, and filmmaker, has ventured into the literary world with his novel 'BAAGH Tiger-The Inside Story,' now released on all major platforms. This unique love story follows the journey of Jaggu, a Bavaria tribesman, and his childhood love, Janhvi, set against the grim reality of tiger poaching.

The novel is a thrilling exploration of wildlife trafficking, capturing the essence of the third largest illicit trade in the world. It takes readers from the dusty Deccan to the lush Sal forests, incorporating car chases through Kathmandu and Yak caravans across the Tibetan plateau, all the while tracking down the body parts of a poached tigress.

Acknowledged by actors like Jackie Shroff and legendary singer Sonu Nigam, 'BAAGH' not only tells an engrossing tale but also serves as a clarion call for conservation. Through his storytelling, Ray brings his music, filmmaking, and conservation efforts together to highlight the urgent need to protect big cats and the environment.

