Karan Johar's 'Dhadak 2': A Bold Cinematic Journey
'Dhadak 2,' directed by Shazia Iqbal, explores inter-caste love challenges. Delayed but sensitive storytelling impressed the censor board. Featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri, the film addresses societal realities, with Johar emphasizing cinema's impact. Set for an August release, the film reflects Dharma Productions' diverse storytelling approach.
Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:46 IST
Karan Johar announced that his latest production, 'Dhadak 2', faced several delays before securing approval from the censor board, highlighting its sensitive portrayal of inter-caste love.
The film, directed by Shazia Iqbal and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri, underscores pressing societal issues, slated for an August 1 release.
Johar, at the trailer launch, emphasized cinema's responsibility in addressing significant themes, marking 'Dhadak 2' as an impactful narrative that mirrors contemporary social realities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
