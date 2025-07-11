Karan Johar's 'Dhadak 2': A Bold Cinematic Journey

Karan Johar announced that his latest production, 'Dhadak 2', faced several delays before securing approval from the censor board, highlighting its sensitive portrayal of inter-caste love.

The film, directed by Shazia Iqbal and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri, underscores pressing societal issues, slated for an August 1 release.

Johar, at the trailer launch, emphasized cinema's responsibility in addressing significant themes, marking 'Dhadak 2' as an impactful narrative that mirrors contemporary social realities.

