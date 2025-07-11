Controversy Over Outsourcing: Himachal Pradesh Tourism's Hotel Dilemma
HPTDC Chairman Raghuvir Singh Bali urged the state government to reevaluate its decision to outsource 14 loss-making hotels. He advocated for a detailed study assessing feasibility and sustainability. Approved by Chief Minister Sukhu, the outsourcing decision faces opposition due to lack of data transparency and potential financial gains from renovation.
The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) is embroiled in a debate over the future of its loss-making hotels. Chairman Raghuvir Singh Bali strongly opposes the government's move to outsource 14 such hotels, urging instead for comprehensive feasibility and viability studies.
Bali emphasized that the state cabinet should have thoroughly reviewed performance data before approving the move, which aims at revitalizing struggling units via an operation and maintenance model with private entities. Notably, this decision was recently sanctioned by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and includes several notable hotels.
Despite the corporation's self-sustaining status and significant annual turnover crossing Rs 100 crore, Bali argues that proper renovation could double revenues. He has petitioned for government funds to renovate and retain these properties within HPTDC, asserting that the board never endorsed outsourcing.
