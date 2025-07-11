Left Menu

Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi Faces Threats Amid Rising Tensions

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, an outspoken critic of Iran's regime, has received death threats from Iran's security services amid the conflict with Israel. Mohammadi remains steadfast in her activism, addressing issues such as women's rights and facing potential crackdowns on human rights advocates in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:31 IST
Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi Faces Threats Amid Rising Tensions
Narges Mohammadi
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Nobel Peace Prize recipient Narges Mohammadi has been threatened by Iran's security forces following the country's war with Israel, as confirmed by the Norwegian Nobel Committee and activists on Friday. Mohammadi continues her activism, addressing theocratic governance and women's rights despite these threats.

According to the Nobel Committee, Mohammadi revealed through her lawyer that she faced threats of 'physical elimination' from the government. The Free Narges Coalition Steering Committee identified Iran's Intelligence Ministry as the source of these threats. The Iranian government has not addressed Mohammadi's remarks, nor has its UN mission responded to requests for comment.

These threats coincide with Iran's arrests and executions post-conflict with Israel, raising fears of a clampdown on human rights activists. Mohammadi, serving over 13 years in prison, remains a vocal critic of the regime and supporter of the 2022 women-led protests. Her continued defiance challenges the Iranian government's stance on women's rights and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025