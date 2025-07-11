Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi Faces Threats Amid Rising Tensions

Nobel Peace Prize recipient Narges Mohammadi has been threatened by Iran's security forces following the country's war with Israel, as confirmed by the Norwegian Nobel Committee and activists on Friday. Mohammadi continues her activism, addressing theocratic governance and women's rights despite these threats.

According to the Nobel Committee, Mohammadi revealed through her lawyer that she faced threats of 'physical elimination' from the government. The Free Narges Coalition Steering Committee identified Iran's Intelligence Ministry as the source of these threats. The Iranian government has not addressed Mohammadi's remarks, nor has its UN mission responded to requests for comment.

These threats coincide with Iran's arrests and executions post-conflict with Israel, raising fears of a clampdown on human rights activists. Mohammadi, serving over 13 years in prison, remains a vocal critic of the regime and supporter of the 2022 women-led protests. Her continued defiance challenges the Iranian government's stance on women's rights and governance.

