Reviving Tradition: Bullock Cart Racing Returns to Punjab

In a historic move, the Punjab assembly passed the Punjab Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2025, paving the way for the revival of traditional bullock cart racing across the state. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced this development on Friday, celebrating it as a significant step towards preserving Punjab's cultural heritage.

The bill, passed during a special session, allows the resumption of the sport with strict safety measures for the animals involved. Bullock cart racing, previously banned in 2014 due to a Supreme Court ruling, holds great importance in Punjab's rural games and is a key part of the Kila Raipur Sports Festival, often called the 'rural Olympics.'

Mann emphasized the sport's role in conserving indigenous cattle breeds and promoting rural sports, besides potentially curbing youth drug addiction. The government also plans to address the issue of stray animals with the Centre, aiming to mitigate threats to public safety. The bill ensures animal welfare by prohibiting the use of sticks during races.