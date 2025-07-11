Uttarakhand's Green Initiative: Planting Five Lakh Saplings on Harela

Uttarakhand is preparing to set an ambitious environmental record by planting five lakh saplings on the festival of Harela, celebrated on July 16. Harela marks the first day of the month of Shravan and is revered as a celebration of greenery in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on social media, highlighting the cultural and environmental significance of Harela. Dhami described the festival as a 'sacred tradition' and a 'symbol of folk culture, faith, and environmental values.'

Three lakh saplings will be planted in Garhwal, and two lakh in Kumaon, with local villagers, school students, and various departments participating to ensure the campaign's success.