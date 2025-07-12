Left Menu

Entertainment Giants Disney and ITV Join Forces in Streaming Revolution

Disney and UK's ITV have formed a joint streaming partnership, offering a selection of each other's shows on Disney+ and ITVX. Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal highlights family themes in the 'Fantastic Four' reboot. Additionally, Chris Brown pleads not guilty to an assault charge in a UK court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 10:29 IST
In a major development for streaming audiences, Walt Disney and UK broadcaster ITV have announced a collaboration that will allow users to stream a range of shows across their platforms, Disney+ and ITVX. The alliance aims to expand viewer base and content choices.

The much-anticipated 'Fantastic Four' reboot spotlights family unity and the spirit of the 1960s, according to lead actor Pedro Pascal. Directed by Matt Shakman, the film aims to rejuvenate the franchise after previous failures.

Controversy surrounds Chris Brown as he pleads not guilty to an assault charge in a UK court. The singer is accused of striking a music producer with a bottle in a 2023 nightclub incident, having previously denied a more severe charge.

