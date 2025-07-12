Left Menu

Sunny Deol Wraps Up 'Border 2': A Sequel Worth the Wait

Bollywood star Sunny Deol has wrapped up shooting for 'Border 2', directed by Anurag Singh, a sequel to the 1997 hit 'Border'. The film, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, is set to be released on January 23, 2026. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 11:15 IST
Sunny Deol Wraps Up 'Border 2': A Sequel Worth the Wait
Sunny Deol
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Sunny Deol has completed filming for the much-anticipated sequel, 'Border 2'. Directed by Anurag Singh, this follow-up to the 1997 blockbuster 'Border' is generating significant buzz among fans.

Deol shared the milestone on Instagram, posting a video captioned, ''Mission Accomplished! Fauji, signing off! My Shoot wrapped for #Border2. Jai Hind''. The actor appeared in a soldier's uniform, hinting at the film's patriotic theme.

The film, also featuring Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, is scheduled for release on January 23, 2026. Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series along with others, 'Border 2' promises to be a grand cinematic experience.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025