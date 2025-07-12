Sunny Deol Wraps Up 'Border 2': A Sequel Worth the Wait

Bollywood icon Sunny Deol has completed filming for the much-anticipated sequel, 'Border 2'. Directed by Anurag Singh, this follow-up to the 1997 blockbuster 'Border' is generating significant buzz among fans.

Deol shared the milestone on Instagram, posting a video captioned, ''Mission Accomplished! Fauji, signing off! My Shoot wrapped for #Border2. Jai Hind''. The actor appeared in a soldier's uniform, hinting at the film's patriotic theme.

The film, also featuring Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, is scheduled for release on January 23, 2026. Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series along with others, 'Border 2' promises to be a grand cinematic experience.