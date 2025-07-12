Left Menu

S S Rajamouli Joins Hideo Kojima's World in 'Death Stranding 2'

Renowned filmmaker S S Rajamouli makes a cameo in the anticipated game 'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach' by Hideo Kojima. His likeness was scanned during his visit to Kojima Productions in Japan. Rajamouli expressed his excitement at being part of this visionary project.

Updated: 12-07-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 12:36 IST
Renowned filmmaker S S Rajamouli has ventured into the realm of video games, featuring in ''Death Stranding 2: On the Beach'', an eagerly awaited release from illustrious Japanese creator Hideo Kojima.

Known for his work on hits like the ''Baahubali'' series and ''RRR'', Rajamouli's likeness makes a cameo in the game, a result of a trip to Japan where he promoted ''RRR'' in 2022. Kojima confirmed his inclusion through social media, sharing images of the event on platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

Initially unaware of where his scan would be utilized, Rajamouli now sees it in action, expressing his honor to participate in such a groundbreaking endeavor. The director's presence underscores the international appeal of both the game and his own cinematic achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

