71-Year-Old's Triumph: From Retired Banker to Chartered Accountant

Tarachand Agarwal, a 71-year-old from Jaipur, successfully passed the challenging Chartered Accountant exam, a remarkable feat that many younger individuals struggle to achieve. Inspired by personal loss and driven by family encouragement, Agarwal turned to rigorous self-study, relying on books and online resources, to fulfill his academic dream.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajasthan | Updated: 12-07-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 15:28 IST
Tarachand Agarwal, a 71-year-old retired bank manager from Jaipur, has accomplished a remarkable feat by passing the Chartered Accountant (CA) exam, a challenge daunting even for much younger individuals. Born into a family of farmers and businessmen in Hanumangarh's Sangria, Agarwal has demonstrated the power of perseverance and learning.

After a long career at the State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, culminating in his retirement as an Assistant General Manager in 2014, Agarwal found solace in education following the passing of his wife in 2020. Inspired by the Bhagavad Gita and encouraged by his family, he embarked on the ambitious journey to become a CA.

Despite facing personal challenges such as shoulder pain, Agarwal dedicated up to 10 hours a day to study without professional help, relying on books and online videos. With unwavering support from his family and drawing from the teachings of the Gita, he succeeded in July 2023, proving determination has no age limits.

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

