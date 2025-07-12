Goa Triumphs with 'Best Destination for Regenerative Tourism' Award at TTF Kolkata 2025

Goa has bagged the prestigious 'Best Destination for Regenerative Tourism' award at the Travel and Tourism Fair 2025 in Kolkata, officials announced. This accolade underscores Goa's cutting-edge approach to tourism, focusing on community empowerment and environmental restoration beyond mere sustainability.

The event, held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in West Bengal from July 10 to 12, witnessed a substantial influx of visitors at the Goa Tourism stall. Industry leaders, travel enthusiasts, and trade representatives engaged with the state's new tourism initiatives, generating numerous inquiries and discussions.

Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, emphasized the rising interest in responsible travel, noting the curiosity about Goa's lesser-known attractions. Deputy Director Dhiraj Wagle highlighted initiatives like 'Goa Beyond Beaches' and the spiritual Ekadasha Teertha circuit, which align with the regenerative tourism concept, aiming to rejuvenate both the visitor experience and the local ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)