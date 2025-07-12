Left Menu

Goa Triumphs with 'Best Destination for Regenerative Tourism' Award at TTF Kolkata 2025

Goa was awarded 'Best Destination for Regenerative Tourism' at TTF Kolkata 2025, highlighting its innovative tourism strategies. The event saw significant visitor interaction and interest in Goa's initiatives, emphasizing regenerative tourism principles. Goa's approach includes restoring environments and empowering communities, moving beyond traditional sustainability practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:33 IST
Goa Triumphs with 'Best Destination for Regenerative Tourism' Award at TTF Kolkata 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Goa has bagged the prestigious 'Best Destination for Regenerative Tourism' award at the Travel and Tourism Fair 2025 in Kolkata, officials announced. This accolade underscores Goa's cutting-edge approach to tourism, focusing on community empowerment and environmental restoration beyond mere sustainability.

The event, held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in West Bengal from July 10 to 12, witnessed a substantial influx of visitors at the Goa Tourism stall. Industry leaders, travel enthusiasts, and trade representatives engaged with the state's new tourism initiatives, generating numerous inquiries and discussions.

Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, emphasized the rising interest in responsible travel, noting the curiosity about Goa's lesser-known attractions. Deputy Director Dhiraj Wagle highlighted initiatives like 'Goa Beyond Beaches' and the spiritual Ekadasha Teertha circuit, which align with the regenerative tourism concept, aiming to rejuvenate both the visitor experience and the local ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025