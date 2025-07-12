From Tennis Dreams to Golf Greens: Gainer and Ruffels' Major Leap

Cara Gainer and Gabriela Ruffels, once aspiring tennis professionals, now find themselves on the brink of a major golf title. They originally pursued tennis careers and nearly achieved professional status before turning their focus to golf.

On a standout Saturday at the Evian Resort Golf Club, Gainer, ranked 129, scored a remarkable 7-under 64, while Ruffels, ranked 71, achieved a 66. Both are now in contention at the final of the Evian Championship, a significant event in women's golf. Their backgrounds in tennis accompany their current pursuit, with both keeping an eye on Wimbledon.

Joining them on the leaderboard is Minjee Lee, recent women's PGA champion, along with other top players, all vying for the title. Their respective journeys from tennis potential to golf acclaim highlight an exciting cross-sport success story.

