Left Menu

AAP Invites Kejriwal to Honor Shaheed Udham Singh

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora invited party convener Arvind Kejriwal to pay tribute to Shaheed Udham Singh on his martyrdom day, July 31, at Sunam. A delegation highlighted the event's significance. Kejriwal confirmed his attendance, ensuring due respect is given to the revered freedom fighter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-07-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 22:51 IST
AAP Invites Kejriwal to Honor Shaheed Udham Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Aman Arora, president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, extended an invitation to Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener, encouraging his participation in a tribute to Shaheed Udham Singh on July 31, marking the legendary freedom fighter's martyrdom day.

A delegation led by Arora underscored the importance of the occasion during their meeting with Kejriwal, emphasizing its relevance both for Punjab and the entire nation. The delegation included several prominent figures, including MLAs Devinder Singh Laddi Dhos, Fauja Singh Sarari, Rajnish Dahiya, and others.

Arora informed Kejriwal that a state-level event would be held at Sunam, Singh's birthplace, to honor his sacrifices. Kejriwal assured the delegation that he would attend the event, pledging his respect to the valiant freedom fighter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025