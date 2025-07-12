AAP Invites Kejriwal to Honor Shaheed Udham Singh

Aman Arora, president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, extended an invitation to Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener, encouraging his participation in a tribute to Shaheed Udham Singh on July 31, marking the legendary freedom fighter's martyrdom day.

A delegation led by Arora underscored the importance of the occasion during their meeting with Kejriwal, emphasizing its relevance both for Punjab and the entire nation. The delegation included several prominent figures, including MLAs Devinder Singh Laddi Dhos, Fauja Singh Sarari, Rajnish Dahiya, and others.

Arora informed Kejriwal that a state-level event would be held at Sunam, Singh's birthplace, to honor his sacrifices. Kejriwal assured the delegation that he would attend the event, pledging his respect to the valiant freedom fighter.

(With inputs from agencies.)