Historic Sites Gain Global Recognition: UNESCO Adds New Entries
Twelve historic sites, including King Ludwig II's Bavarian Palaces and Shulgan-Tash Cave Paintings, have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. This brings the total new additions during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris to 21, as UNESCO continues to evaluate more nominations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-07-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 00:39 IST
- Country:
- France
The prestigious UNESCO World Heritage List has welcomed 12 new historic sites, encompassing diverse cultural landmarks globally.
Prominent additions include Bavaria's King Ludwig II's Palaces, Germany, and Russia's Rock Paintings of Shulgan-Tash Cave, enhancing the global cultural tapestry.
These entries were confirmed during the ongoing 47th session in Paris, poised to evaluate even more nominations.
Advertisement