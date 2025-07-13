Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: 'Fantastic Four' Reboot and Chris Brown Case Developments

The entertainment world is abuzz with news of a 'Fantastic Four' reboot focusing on family themes, as highlighted by stars Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby. Additionally, U.S. singer Chris Brown is embroiled in legal proceedings in the UK, pleading not guilty to assault charges stemming from a 2023 nightclub incident.

Updated: 13-07-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 02:26 IST
In the realm of entertainment, a fresh take on the "Fantastic Four" franchise is in the works, emphasizing family and unity, according to stars Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby. Helmed by "WandaVision" director Matt Shakman, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" aims to revive interest ten years after its predecessor's failure.

Meanwhile, in legal news, U.S. singer Chris Brown has pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm. The charge relates to an incident in a London nightclub two years prior, where Brown is accused of attacking a music producer with a bottle.

The case, which continues to unfold in UK courts, previously saw Brown deny a more serious charge of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm. Prosecutors claim the altercation at the nightclub was an "unprovoked attack" on Abraham Diaw.

