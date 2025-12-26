Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Amanda Seyfried learns about Shaker founder for film ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ Amanda Seyfried acknowledges she knew little about Ann Lee, the 18th-century founder of the Shaker movement, before portraying her in “The Testament of Ann Lee,” a film opening Christmas Day that explores the visionary leader’s quest for equality and communal living.
Amanda Seyfried acknowledges she knew little about Ann Lee, the 18th-century founder of the Shaker movement, before portraying her in "The Testament of Ann Lee," a film opening Christmas Day that explores the visionary leader's quest for equality and communal living. "I was surprised that I didn't learn about her in my own American history classes," Seyfried - who starred in "Mamma Mia!" - told Reuters. "This woman is the leader of the Shaker movement."
