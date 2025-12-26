Left Menu

Following is a summary of current ‌entertainment news briefs. Amanda Seyfried learns about ⁠Shaker founder for film 'The Testament of Ann Lee' Amanda Seyfried acknowledges ​she knew little about ‍Ann Lee, the 18th-century founder of the Shaker movement, before portraying ⁠her ‌in "The ⁠Testament of Ann Lee," a ‍film opening Christmas Day that explores ​the visionary leader's quest ⁠for equality and communal living.

Amanda Seyfried learns about ⁠Shaker founder for film 'The Testament of Ann Lee'

Amanda Seyfried acknowledges ​she knew little about ‍Ann Lee, the 18th-century founder of the Shaker movement, before portraying ⁠her ‌in "The ⁠Testament of Ann Lee," a ‍film opening Christmas Day that explores ​the visionary leader's quest ⁠for equality and communal living. "I was ⁠surprised that I didn't learn about her in my ⁠own American history classes," Seyfried - who ⁠starred ‌in "Mamma Mia!" - told Reuters. "This woman is the leader ⁠of the Shaker ‍movement."

