Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. New York ‌filmmaker Amos Poe dies at 76 after cancer battle Amos Poe, the ⁠New York director and screenwriter credited with chronicling the city's downtown punk movement, died on Thursday at ​76 after a battle with an aggressive ‍cancer, his wife and daughter said on social media.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

New York ‌filmmaker Amos Poe dies at 76 after cancer battle

Amos Poe, the ⁠New York director and screenwriter credited with chronicling the city's downtown punk movement, died on Thursday at ​76 after a battle with an aggressive ‍cancer, his wife and daughter said on social media. Poe, diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2022, underwent intensive chemotherapy before ⁠moving ‌to ⁠home hospice care.

Amanda Seyfried learns about Shaker founder for ‍film 'The Testament of Ann Lee'

Amanda Seyfried acknowledges she knew ​little about Ann Lee, the 18th-century founder of ⁠the Shaker movement, before portraying her in "The Testament of Ann ⁠Lee," a film opening Christmas Day that explores the visionary leader's quest for equality and ⁠communal living. "I was surprised that I didn't learn about ⁠her in ‌my own American history classes," Seyfried - who starred in "Mamma Mia!" - told Reuters. "This ⁠woman is the leader of the ‍Shaker movement."

