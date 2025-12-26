Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. New York filmmaker Amos Poe dies at 76 after cancer battle Amos Poe, the New York director and screenwriter credited with chronicling the city's downtown punk movement, died on Thursday at 76 after a battle with an aggressive cancer, his wife and daughter said on social media. “This woman is the leader of the Shaker movement.”
Amos Poe, the New York director and screenwriter credited with chronicling the city's downtown punk movement, died on Thursday at 76 after a battle with an aggressive cancer, his wife and daughter said on social media. Poe, diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2022, underwent intensive chemotherapy before moving to home hospice care.
Amanda Seyfried learns about Shaker founder for film 'The Testament of Ann Lee'
Amanda Seyfried acknowledges she knew little about Ann Lee, the 18th-century founder of the Shaker movement, before portraying her in "The Testament of Ann Lee," a film opening Christmas Day that explores the visionary leader's quest for equality and communal living. "I was surprised that I didn't learn about her in my own American history classes," Seyfried - who starred in "Mamma Mia!" - told Reuters. "This woman is the leader of the Shaker movement."
