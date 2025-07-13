Empowering Women: Ladli Behna Scheme Boost for Raksha Bandhan

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has pledged a significant upliftment for over a crore women in Madhya Pradesh with the Ladli Behna scheme, marking the Raksha Bandhan festival with special gifts and allowances. Beneficiaries will receive Rs 250 each as a token of affection, with their monthly assistance slated to rise from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500 from October.

The announcement, made during a state event in Ujjain, is part of the government's broader commitment to gradually increasing the monthly assistance to Rs 3,000. This initiative aims to fortify its political base, following the BJP's success against the Congress in the assembly polls. The state government is leveraging this scheme to enhance the welfare of women, underlining their importance in societal development.

Additionally, the scheme's growth was showcased during the event, where Chief Minister Yadav transferred Rs 1,543.16 crore to the beneficiaries' bank accounts. In a related move, more than 30 lakh women under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana received Rs 46.34 crore for LPG subsidies, and Rs 340 crore was allocated to social security pension recipients. The cumulative social initiatives reflect a government focus on integral socio-economic reforms.