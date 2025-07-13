Left Menu

Empowering Women: Ladli Behna Scheme Boost for Raksha Bandhan

In Madhya Pradesh, 1.27 crore women under the Ladli Behna scheme will receive a Rs 250 Rakhi gift and a monthly hike to Rs 1,500 starting October. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced these adjustments, promising further increments to Rs 3,000 as part of their empowerment strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:30 IST
Empowering Women: Ladli Behna Scheme Boost for Raksha Bandhan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has pledged a significant upliftment for over a crore women in Madhya Pradesh with the Ladli Behna scheme, marking the Raksha Bandhan festival with special gifts and allowances. Beneficiaries will receive Rs 250 each as a token of affection, with their monthly assistance slated to rise from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500 from October.

The announcement, made during a state event in Ujjain, is part of the government's broader commitment to gradually increasing the monthly assistance to Rs 3,000. This initiative aims to fortify its political base, following the BJP's success against the Congress in the assembly polls. The state government is leveraging this scheme to enhance the welfare of women, underlining their importance in societal development.

Additionally, the scheme's growth was showcased during the event, where Chief Minister Yadav transferred Rs 1,543.16 crore to the beneficiaries' bank accounts. In a related move, more than 30 lakh women under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana received Rs 46.34 crore for LPG subsidies, and Rs 340 crore was allocated to social security pension recipients. The cumulative social initiatives reflect a government focus on integral socio-economic reforms.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025