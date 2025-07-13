Bollywood's Cult Classic 'Aks': A 24-Year Anniversary Lookback

Celebrating a milestone in Bollywood, Raveena Tandon recently marked the 24th anniversary of the film 'Aks' by sharing behind-the-scenes pictures. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film debuted in theaters on July 13, 2001.

Despite its initial lackluster box office performance, 'Aks' has achieved cult classic status over the years. The narrative follows Amitabh Bachchan's character, a police officer named Manu Verma, as he begins to uncover a deep-rooted conspiracy after a defense minister's assassination.

Raveena Tandon played Neeta, with notable performances by Manoj Bajpayee, Nandita Das, KK Raina, and Tanvi Azmi. Tandon credits the film's experimental style for its enduring legacy. Her latest project, 'Inn Galiyon Mein', continues to showcase her diverse acting talents alongside a stellar cast.