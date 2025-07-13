Left Menu

Haryana's Marathon Against Drugs: A Run Towards Health and Unity

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini flagged off a half-marathon in Kaithal, promoting a healthy lifestyle and anti-drug stance. Part of the Haryana Uday programme, the event saw wide participation. Saini highlighted ongoing efforts like the 'Drug-free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0' campaign to create a drug-free state through community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-07-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 14:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, in Haryana's Kaithal, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini flagged off a half-marathon, emphasizing the importance of a healthy lifestyle to counter drug abuse. The event was part of the Haryana Uday programme, which aims to foster public welfare and communal engagement initiated in June 2023.

The marathon attracted a diverse group of participants, including school and college students, young athletes, and citizens, spanning categories of 5, 10, and 21 kilometers. Saini expressed joy over the united front against drugs and reiterated the role of healthy individuals in building a robust society.

The ongoing 'Drug-free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0' campaign highlights the state's commitment to eliminating drugs. The flagship event spanned an impressive 2,010 kilometers across April, drawing widespread public support from various communities and sectors. The Chief Minister acknowledged the overwhelming public engagement in the Kaithal marathon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

