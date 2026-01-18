Satheesan Clarifies Stance Amidst Community Leader Criticism

V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly, has reiterated his commitment to secularism amidst criticisms from community leaders. Satheesan clarified he never opposed meeting community leaders, only communal rhetoric.

Community leaders G Sukumaran Nair and Vellappally Natesan criticized Satheesan, claiming he marginalized them. However, Satheesan maintained he regularly engages in dialogue with varied community organizations.

Asserting secular values, Satheesan expressed confidence in Kerala's electorate to uphold religious harmony in forthcoming elections, reinforcing his stance against communalism irrespective of its source.

