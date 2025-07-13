Left Menu

Honoring a Century: Kakori Train Robbery's Centennial Celebration

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced plans for grand celebrations in Lucknow to mark the centenary of the historic Kakori train robbery. This event was a significant blow to the British Raj, involving revolutionaries who looted a British treasury train. The centenary aims to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of these revolutionaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-07-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 16:59 IST
Honoring a Century: Kakori Train Robbery's Centennial Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The centenary of the Kakori train robbery, a pivotal event in India's fight for independence, is set to be celebrated in grand style in Lucknow, as announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The robbery, conducted by Indian revolutionaries in August 1925, marked a significant challenge to British rule, aiming to fund their struggle for freedom.

During a ceremony at the National PG College in Lucknow, where Singh unveiled a statue of Chandra Bhanu Gupta and released a commemorative postage stamp, he spoke on the historical importance of the Kakori incident. Revolutionaries such as Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaq Ullah Khan orchestrated the plan to seize British resources near Kakori railway station.

Notable leaders and advocates like Chandra Bhanu Gupta, Govind Ballabh Pant, and other freedom movement stalwarts took a stand for the revolutionaries during their subsequent trial. The observance of this centenary seeks to honor the courage and commitment of all those who fought against colonial rule.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025