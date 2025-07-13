Honoring a Century: Kakori Train Robbery's Centennial Celebration

The centenary of the Kakori train robbery, a pivotal event in India's fight for independence, is set to be celebrated in grand style in Lucknow, as announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The robbery, conducted by Indian revolutionaries in August 1925, marked a significant challenge to British rule, aiming to fund their struggle for freedom.

During a ceremony at the National PG College in Lucknow, where Singh unveiled a statue of Chandra Bhanu Gupta and released a commemorative postage stamp, he spoke on the historical importance of the Kakori incident. Revolutionaries such as Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaq Ullah Khan orchestrated the plan to seize British resources near Kakori railway station.

Notable leaders and advocates like Chandra Bhanu Gupta, Govind Ballabh Pant, and other freedom movement stalwarts took a stand for the revolutionaries during their subsequent trial. The observance of this centenary seeks to honor the courage and commitment of all those who fought against colonial rule.