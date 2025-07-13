Victory for 'Janaki V vs State of Kerala': Overcoming Censorship Hurdles

The film 'Janaki vs State of Kerala,' starring Suresh Gopi, encountered a significant challenge when the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) denied it certification over its original title. The CBFC considered the name 'Janaki' offensive as it is synonymous with Goddess Sita, leading to the rejection. Despite initial clearance from the regional panel, the revising committee's decision necessitated a legal appeal by the film's producers.

High Court judge N Nagaresh intervened, agreeing to view the film before issuing a decision. After screening, the court prompted the filmmakers to reconsider pursuing legal action or comply with the CBFC's suggestions, such as altering the title. Eventually, the producers opted to amend the film's title to 'Janaki V vs State of Kerala' (JSK) and make changes to specific scenes.

Director Pravin Narayanan announced on social media platforms that the film would finally hit theaters on July 17. He expressed relief and gratitude towards supporters, including film organizations like the Film Employees Federation of Kerala. These bodies had actively protested against what was deemed unfair practices by the CBFC. With the adjustments in place, 'JSK' has been granted a 'UA 16+' certificate, much to the anticipation of its audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)