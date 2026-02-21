Left Menu

Supreme Court Directs Madhya Pradesh High Court on OBC Quota Pleas

The Supreme Court has remanded pleas regarding OBC reservation enhancement in Madhya Pradesh to the state high court. The decision to increase the quota from 14% to 27% is under review, with a special bench tasked to resolve the matter within three months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 20:24 IST
Supreme Court Directs Madhya Pradesh High Court on OBC Quota Pleas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has forwarded a series of petitions concerning the increase of OBC reservations in Madhya Pradesh from 14% to 27% to the state high court. This move, initiated in 2019, has prompted a closer legal examination.

The high court in Madhya Pradesh is tasked with a holistic review of both the necessity and legality of this affirmative action, as affirmed by a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe.

Emphasizing the urgency, the Supreme Court requested the high court to expedite the process and resolve the challenges within three months, clarifying that no opinion was made on the case's merits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

 Italy
2
Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

 India
3
Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

 India
4
Exploring Sustainable Palm Oil Cultivation for India's Edible Oil Security

Exploring Sustainable Palm Oil Cultivation for India's Edible Oil Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026