Supreme Court Directs Madhya Pradesh High Court on OBC Quota Pleas

The Supreme Court has forwarded a series of petitions concerning the increase of OBC reservations in Madhya Pradesh from 14% to 27% to the state high court. This move, initiated in 2019, has prompted a closer legal examination.

The high court in Madhya Pradesh is tasked with a holistic review of both the necessity and legality of this affirmative action, as affirmed by a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe.

Emphasizing the urgency, the Supreme Court requested the high court to expedite the process and resolve the challenges within three months, clarifying that no opinion was made on the case's merits.

