Left Menu

Community Unites Against Heritage Threats in Haryana

The Aam Aadmi Party backed Anangpur village residents protesting a proposed demolition threatening their 1,300-year-old heritage. AAP leaders urged legislative actions to protect homes and preserve cultural legacy, emphasizing that communities, when united, can compel governmental reconsideration, as demonstrated by past farm law reversals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:34 IST
Community Unites Against Heritage Threats in Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed solidarity with Haryana's Anangpur village residents during a Mahapanchayat on Sunday, protesting the proposed demolition of homes tied to a 1,300-year-old heritage.

Led by Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj, the AAP delegation criticized the lack of immediate government response and cited public unity's success in overturning previous contentious laws as a possible strategy here.

Bharadwaj urged the government to consider legislative measures to preserve cultural heritage and prevent displacement, envisioning ordinances as potential solutions. He assured villagers of AAP's ongoing support and encouraged peaceful unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025