Community Unites Against Heritage Threats in Haryana

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed solidarity with Haryana's Anangpur village residents during a Mahapanchayat on Sunday, protesting the proposed demolition of homes tied to a 1,300-year-old heritage.

Led by Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj, the AAP delegation criticized the lack of immediate government response and cited public unity's success in overturning previous contentious laws as a possible strategy here.

Bharadwaj urged the government to consider legislative measures to preserve cultural heritage and prevent displacement, envisioning ordinances as potential solutions. He assured villagers of AAP's ongoing support and encouraged peaceful unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)