'Modern Family' Star Ariel Winter Reveals Dark Side of Hollywood Childhood

Ariel Winter, famed for her role in 'Modern Family', discusses her traumatic experiences with older predators in Hollywood during her youth. Promoting YouTube's 'SOSA Undercover', she helps expose sex abuse perpetrators. Winter's revelations highlight the industry's darker aspects and the challenges faced by young actresses.

Updated: 13-07-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:54 IST
'Modern Family' Star Ariel Winter Reveals Dark Side of Hollywood Childhood
Ariel Winter (Photo/Instagram@arielwinter). Image Credit: ANI
  United States
  • United States

Acclaimed 'Modern Family' actress Ariel Winter has opened up about the unsettling reality she faced as a child star in Hollywood, where she was allegedly targeted by older men. The revelations were made while Winter was promoting YouTube's true crime docuseries, 'SOSA Undercover', as reported by Deadline.

Winter herself appeared in an episode of the series, posing as a teenage girl to assist in revealing a suspected sexual predator. While discussing the project, she disclosed the harrowing instances of sexual harassment she endured from an early age.

"My exposure to male predators began at a young age in Hollywood," Winter shared with the UK Daily Mail, as quoted by Deadline. Her experiences prompted her to seek therapy to address the trauma she endured. Winter previously discussed her struggles with body shaming, emphasizing the widespread scrutiny faced by young actresses.

