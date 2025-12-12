Maharashtra Plans Trauma Care and Economic Boost on Samruddhi Expressway

The government of Maharashtra is set to bolster medical and economic infrastructure along the Samruddhi Expressway, as announced by Minister of State for Public Works, Meghna Bordikar. A soon-to-be-established trauma care center aims to provide immediate medical aid in case of accidents.

In response to inquiries from MLC Milind Narvekar, Bordikar revealed initiatives including an air ambulance service to enhance emergency response. Efforts to curb accidents focus on speeding and driving under the influence, with interim measures involving partnerships with hospitals for immediate care.

Beyond healthcare, the expressway is poised for economic growth through the planned establishment of 'Samruddhi Kendra' for agro-processing units. Additionally, a special planning authority will oversee the creation of logistics parks and SEZs, potentially generating employment opportunities. Infrastructure expansions, such as fuel stations and snack centers at strategic locations, are also in progress.

