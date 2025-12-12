Left Menu

Maharashtra Plans Trauma Care and Economic Boost on Samruddhi Expressway

Maharashtra's government plans to establish a trauma care center and air ambulance service on the Samruddhi Expressway. Minister Meghna Bordikar announced the initiative to enhance medical support for accident victims. Additionally, the government aims to boost the local economy by developing agro-processing units and logistics parks along the expressway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:23 IST
Maharashtra Plans Trauma Care and Economic Boost on Samruddhi Expressway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Maharashtra is set to bolster medical and economic infrastructure along the Samruddhi Expressway, as announced by Minister of State for Public Works, Meghna Bordikar. A soon-to-be-established trauma care center aims to provide immediate medical aid in case of accidents.

In response to inquiries from MLC Milind Narvekar, Bordikar revealed initiatives including an air ambulance service to enhance emergency response. Efforts to curb accidents focus on speeding and driving under the influence, with interim measures involving partnerships with hospitals for immediate care.

Beyond healthcare, the expressway is poised for economic growth through the planned establishment of 'Samruddhi Kendra' for agro-processing units. Additionally, a special planning authority will oversee the creation of logistics parks and SEZs, potentially generating employment opportunities. Infrastructure expansions, such as fuel stations and snack centers at strategic locations, are also in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025