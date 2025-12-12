Maharashtra Plans Trauma Care and Economic Boost on Samruddhi Expressway
Maharashtra's government plans to establish a trauma care center and air ambulance service on the Samruddhi Expressway. Minister Meghna Bordikar announced the initiative to enhance medical support for accident victims. Additionally, the government aims to boost the local economy by developing agro-processing units and logistics parks along the expressway.
The government of Maharashtra is set to bolster medical and economic infrastructure along the Samruddhi Expressway, as announced by Minister of State for Public Works, Meghna Bordikar. A soon-to-be-established trauma care center aims to provide immediate medical aid in case of accidents.
In response to inquiries from MLC Milind Narvekar, Bordikar revealed initiatives including an air ambulance service to enhance emergency response. Efforts to curb accidents focus on speeding and driving under the influence, with interim measures involving partnerships with hospitals for immediate care.
Beyond healthcare, the expressway is poised for economic growth through the planned establishment of 'Samruddhi Kendra' for agro-processing units. Additionally, a special planning authority will oversee the creation of logistics parks and SEZs, potentially generating employment opportunities. Infrastructure expansions, such as fuel stations and snack centers at strategic locations, are also in progress.
