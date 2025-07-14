Jeremy Renner Breaks Silence on Divorce Allegation Drama

In a candid revelation, actor Jeremy Renner addressed the challenging period of his 2019 divorce and custody battle with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, as detailed by the New York Post. Renner tackled allegations made during this time, including serious accusations of threatening behavior.

The Hollywood star commented on the pressure of public scrutiny, explaining how he resorted to humor as a coping mechanism. 'Whatever stress I've had in life, I've tried to find a way of laughing through it,' Renner said, while expressing the difficulty of confronting untrue claims, especially as a public figure.

Renner also denied the allegations, labeling them as 'clickbait' that dehumanizes those involved. Despite conflicts, the Oscar nominee emphasized the current amicable state of affairs with Pacheco, with both sharing joint custody of their daughter, Ava. He shared insights into their co-parenting dynamic, underlining respect and mutual understanding.

