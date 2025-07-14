Left Menu

James Gunn Credits Bond with Bradley Cooper for Stellar 'Superman' Casting

Director James Gunn praises Bradley Cooper for his role as Jor-El in 'Superman', drawing inspiration from Marlon Brando's iconic performance. The film enjoyed a strong box office opening, emphasizing Superman's human qualities. Gunn's longstanding rapport with Cooper influenced the casting decision.

Updated: 14-07-2025 09:58 IST
James Gunn Credits Bond with Bradley Cooper for Stellar 'Superman' Casting
James Gunn (Photo/Instagram/@jamesgunn). Image Credit: ANI
Director James Gunn has lauded Bradley Cooper for his portrayal of Jor-El in the new 'Superman' film, a role previously made famous by Marlon Brando in 1978. Gunn told Variety that Cooper's ability to emulate Brando's iconic image makes him perfect for the part.

Gunn, who collaborated with Cooper in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' series, highlighted their friendship as a key factor in this casting choice. He approached Cooper, asking him to appear in a 3D hologram sequence as Jor-El, further reinforcing their strong professional bond.

The new 'Superman', released on July 11, has had an explosive box office debut, grossing $122 million domestically in its opening weekend. Globally, the film sits at $217 million, a notable achievement that Gunn says underscores the character's appeal and human qualities.

