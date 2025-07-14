IDeA World College: Leading the Charge in Design Innovation at D-Arc Build 2025
IDeA World College, a top Indian design school, was the sole academic institution at D-Arc Build 2025, showcasing student work in fashion, graphic, and interior design. Founder Thomas Abraham highlighted the event, leading a thought-provoking keynote. The expo spotlighted emerging design trends, engaging over 4,000 visitors.
In a significant nod to emerging talent, IDeA World College stood as the sole academic institution at the prestigious D-Arc Build 2025, Bangalore. The college showcased exceptional student work across fashion, graphic, and interior design, attracting a diverse crowd from the design industry.
The event's highlight was a captivating keynote by Thomas Abraham, the college's founder, and an acclaimed architect and designer. Abraham also participated as a jury member for the Maestro Award, underlining his influential role in India's design scene. His Gold Fashion Collection captivated attendees, marking a notable moment in the three-day event.
D-Arc Build 2025, renowned for bringing together prominent South Indian architects and designers, provided a unique platform for exchange of ideas. The expo demonstrated evolving trends, offering a cultural and creative lens into the dynamic world of modern design.
