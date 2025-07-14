Evan Rachel Wood Excluded from 'Practical Magic' Sequel
Evan Rachel Wood, known for her role as Kylie Owens in 'Practical Magic', reveals she was not invited to participate in the film's sequel. Directed by Griffin Dunne, the original 1998 film starred Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman and depicted two witch sisters confronting societal prejudice and familial curses. While Bullock and Kidman will reprise their roles, Wood expressed disappointment at being excluded.
Evan Rachel Wood, who captivated audiences as Kylie Owens in the romantic fantasy 'Practical Magic', recently disclosed her absence from its anticipated sequel.
The original film, directed by Griffin Dunne and released in 1998, featured star-studded performances from Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. It presented the tale of witch sisters battling societal bias and a family curse. In a surprising twist, while Bullock and Kidman will return for the new installment, Wood has been omitted from the cast.
In an Instagram post, Wood clarified that despite expressing her willingness to participate, even in a minor role, she was informed about a recasting decision. The sequel, set for a 2026 release, proceeds without her, leaving fans and Wood herself disappointed.
