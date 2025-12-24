Kate Winslet Defies Early Criticism to Shine in Hollywood

Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet recently revealed a disappointing moment from her past when a drama teacher suggested she would only succeed in acting if she accepted roles for 'fat girls.'

Reflecting on her early career challenges, Winslet has since defied these doubts, starring in major projects such as 'Titanic,' 'The Reader,' and 'Mare of Easttown.'

During a BBC Radio 4 interview, she candidly described her experiences with the paparazzi following 'Titanic,' describing the relentless attention she faced at just 22 years old.

(With inputs from agencies.)