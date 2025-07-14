Left Menu

Reviving Copenhagen’s Historic Exchange: Craftsmanship and Tradition

Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange is undergoing restoration after a fire devastated its 400-year-old structure, including its iconic copper roof and dragon-tail spire. Craftsmen are using traditional techniques, with the building set to regain its grandeur by 2029, while modern environmental changes may affect its appearance.

Updated: 14-07-2025 11:35 IST
Balancing skillfully on wooden boards, coppersmiths meticulously hammer and fasten sheets of copper onto the roof of the historic Old Stock Exchange in Copenhagen. In the wake of a ruinous fire that consumed over half of the building, a detailed restoration effort is now taking shape.

This 400-year-old architectural gem, known for its iconic dragon-tail spire, was severely damaged in the fire on April 16, 2024. As craftsmen work to replace the roof with new copper, they faithfully adhere to traditional methods, despite the complexity of the project.

The restoration project is driving forward with ambitious goals. The Danish Chamber of Commerce aims to complete the project's first phase by December 2024, although the full restoration will not be finished until 2029. Notably, modern environmental conditions suggest the new copper's patina will take longer to develop.

