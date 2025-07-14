Reviving Copenhagen’s Historic Exchange: Craftsmanship and Tradition

Balancing skillfully on wooden boards, coppersmiths meticulously hammer and fasten sheets of copper onto the roof of the historic Old Stock Exchange in Copenhagen. In the wake of a ruinous fire that consumed over half of the building, a detailed restoration effort is now taking shape.

This 400-year-old architectural gem, known for its iconic dragon-tail spire, was severely damaged in the fire on April 16, 2024. As craftsmen work to replace the roof with new copper, they faithfully adhere to traditional methods, despite the complexity of the project.

The restoration project is driving forward with ambitious goals. The Danish Chamber of Commerce aims to complete the project's first phase by December 2024, although the full restoration will not be finished until 2029. Notably, modern environmental conditions suggest the new copper's patina will take longer to develop.