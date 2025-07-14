Supreme Court to Review 'Udaipur Files' Release Amidst Controversy

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea to lift the ban on the release of the movie 'Udaipur Files.' This plea was presented by Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia on behalf of the film's producer, who argued that despite Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approval, not releasing the film violates fundamental rights.

The Delhi High Court had previously ordered a stay on the film's release, one day before its scheduled premiere, pending Central Government review of a revision application filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind. The application challenges the CBFC's certification, raising concerns over public order and communal harmony.

The controversial 'Udaipur Files' depicts the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur, and has sparked debate. Petitioners claim it may incite tensions, particularly with upcoming state elections. While the Court will ensure legal procedures are observed, it stressed the importance of avoiding irreparable harm during the ongoing review process.

