Adventure Rides Return to Kerala's Scenic Trails with New Safety Measures
Jeep safaris and off-road adventure rides are set to resume in Kerala's Idukki and Devikulam regions on July 16 with stringent safety measures. The District Collector has issued guidelines following a fatal accident, ensuring only registered operators with safe equipment can operate to protect tourists and locals.
Jeep safaris and off-road adventure rides are making a comeback in Kerala's picturesque Idukki and Devikulam areas, slated to resume from July 16. The revival follows a detailed directive from the District Collector, V Vigneshwari IAS, detailing strict safety regulations.
Operations were paused after a tragic incident on July 1 that resulted in a tourist's death. Now, new measures mandate adherence to Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society's safety guidelines, and emphasize thorough vehicle and operator checks.
A multi-departmental oversight, led by local officials, will ensure compliance and approve only verified routes and drivers. Additional requirements include first-aid kits, GPS trackers, and safety audits to prioritize tourist welfare in this newly regulated adventure tourism sector.
