King Charles to Welcome Trump for Second State Visit at Windsor Castle

London, Jul 14 (PTI) – Britain's King Charles III will welcome US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a State Visit at Windsor Castle from September 17 to 19, the Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The invitation for this unprecedented second State Visit for Trump was extended earlier this year by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his visit to Washington DC.

Although the House of Commons will not be in session, the visit is seen as a strategic move to enhance UK-US relations amid Trump's trade policies. The itinerary will feature a ceremonial reception and a lavish state banquet at Windsor Castle.