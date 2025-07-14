Saroja Devi: The End of a Golden Cinema Era

The world of Indian cinema mourns the loss of iconic actress B Saroja Devi, whose passing heralds the conclusion of a golden era. For decades, she captivated audiences with her talent and charisma, earning her the prestigious title of the first female superstar in Kannada cinema.

Emerging in the 1950s, Saroja Devi debuted alongside pioneers like Honnappa Bhagavathar, and rapidly etched her name across the cinematic landscapes of Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. Renowned for her electrifying on-screen chemistry with legends like M G Ramachandran, she became a beloved figure in Southern and Bollywood films alike.

Celebrated for her roles in cult classics and remembered fondly by successors, her career was recognized with numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. Her enduring influence remains evident through her interactions with younger generations and in the hearts of fans worldwide.