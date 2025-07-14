BBC Cuts Ties with 'MasterChef' Host Gregg Wallace Amid Misconduct Allegations

The BBC announced on Monday that it will cease its association with 'MasterChef' host Gregg Wallace. This decision comes in the wake of a report confirming numerous misconduct allegations against Wallace.

An independent investigation, conducted by a law firm, substantiated 45 out of 83 allegations against Wallace, most of which involved inappropriate sexual language and one incident of unwelcome physical contact, occurring during his stint between 2005 and 2018.

The BBC has faced criticism over how it handled the allegations amidst questions of why Wallace maintained his role despite complaints. The broadcaster has apologized and stated there are no plans for future collaborations. The case highlighted deficiencies in formal training and reporting procedures concerning workplace misconduct at 'MasterChef.'