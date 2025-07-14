Left Menu

BBC Cuts Ties with 'MasterChef' Host Gregg Wallace Amid Misconduct Allegations

Gregg Wallace, former host of BBC's 'MasterChef,' will no longer collaborate with the broadcaster following an investigation that confirmed numerous misconduct allegations. Reports revealed Wallace's inappropriate behavior during his tenure from 2005 to 2018, prompting the BBC to apologize and commit to severing ties with him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:56 IST
BBC Cuts Ties with 'MasterChef' Host Gregg Wallace Amid Misconduct Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The BBC announced on Monday that it will cease its association with 'MasterChef' host Gregg Wallace. This decision comes in the wake of a report confirming numerous misconduct allegations against Wallace.

An independent investigation, conducted by a law firm, substantiated 45 out of 83 allegations against Wallace, most of which involved inappropriate sexual language and one incident of unwelcome physical contact, occurring during his stint between 2005 and 2018.

The BBC has faced criticism over how it handled the allegations amidst questions of why Wallace maintained his role despite complaints. The broadcaster has apologized and stated there are no plans for future collaborations. The case highlighted deficiencies in formal training and reporting procedures concerning workplace misconduct at 'MasterChef.'

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025