Former Emperor Akihito Hospitalized for Heart Medication Adjustment

Japan's former Emperor Akihito, aged 91, was hospitalized to adjust his heart medication after being diagnosed with myocardial ischemia in May. Despite previous treatments, his condition showed little improvement. The hospitalization aims to find the right medication dose and monitor his heart condition effectively.

  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's 91-year-old former Emperor Akihito has been hospitalized to adjust his heart medication, according to palace officials. Akihito, who was diagnosed with myocardial ischemia earlier in May, has been receiving treatment to enhance blood flow to his heart.

Despite months of medication, doctors reported minimal progress in Akihito's condition, prompting additional treatment to relieve heart strain, as stated by the Imperial Household Agency.

During the hospitalization, specialists aim to establish the appropriate dosage for the new medicine while utilizing electrocardiograms and other tests to monitor his heart. Akihito was transported to the hospital alongside his wife, Empress Emerita Michiko, wearing a mask in the palace car.

