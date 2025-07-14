Bollywood Glam at Lord's: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Shine Amidst India-England Test Thriller

In a match brimming with tension and star power, Bollywood icons Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were a striking presence at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground for the ongoing third Test between India and England. Their appearance, alongside former India head coach Ravi Shastri, brought a touch of Bollywood glamour to the revered venue on Monday.

The on-field action matched the star-studded spectator stands, as India, tasked with chasing 193 runs, found themselves in a challenging predicament, having lost seven wickets before reaching the 100-run mark. England, their opponents, initially struggled at 44/2, but resilient partnerships, including a 109-run collaboration between Ollie Pope and Joe Root, propelled them to a formidable 387 runs.

The Indian team, led by an exceptional bowling performance from Jasprit Bumrah (5/74), mirrored England's total, thanks to critical partnerships throughout the innings. Washington Sundar's game-changing spell maneuvered through England's middle order, dismissing them for 192 and ensuring a captivating contest to conclude Day 5 of this enthralling Test match.