Fireback Ignites in Mumbai: Authentic Thai Cuisine Takes Center Stage

Fireback, an authentic Thai restaurant by EHV International, opens in Mumbai's Nilaya Anthology, led by renowned Chef David Thompson. The menu, reflecting traditional Thai flavors, is complemented by innovative cocktails. The restaurant promises a delightful blend of Thai authenticity and modern design, redefining dining experiences in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fireback, the latest venture from EHV International, has set its sights on Mumbai following a successful debut in Goa. The restaurant, nestled in the heart of Nilaya Anthology, Lower Parel, promises to deliver an authentic Thai dining experience under the visionary leadership of Chef David Thompson.

Celebrated globally for his expertise in Thai cuisine, Chef Thompson brings a wealth of culinary knowledge to Fireback, presenting a menu rich with traditional flavors and contemporary twists. The offerings range from smokey wok-fried stir-fries to bold jungle curries, ensuring a diverse array of flavors that cater to adventurous palates.

Fireback's dining experience extends beyond the kitchen with a curated beverage program led by Varun Sharma. The cocktail menu, featuring innovations like the Thai Spiced Diablo and Tom Yum Highball, is designed to complement the vibrant dishes, providing a symphony of tastes. With an environment designed by Russell Sage Studio, the restaurant merges traditional Thai elements with modern design aesthetics.

