Telangana's Cinematic Vision for 2047

In a forward-looking announcement, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized the pivotal role of the film industry in the ambitious 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision. This strategic plan aims to transform the state into a global cinematic hub by encouraging not just national, but international film productions, including Hollywood, to choose Hyderabad as their shoot location.

The event, which marked the opening ceremony of 'Shrimad Bhagavatam' by Sagar Pictures Entertainment at Ramoji Film City, saw Reddy expressing his aspirations for the industry. He envisions a future where the local film sector acts as a cornerstone for the economic growth, targeting an impressive USD three trillion state economy by the year 2047.

The Chief Minister also drew comparisons between Ramoji Film City and international sites like Universal Studios, underscoring Telangana's potential in the global film scene. Moreover, he expressed hope for Sagar Pictures Entertainment's Akash to surpass his grandfather Ramanand Sagar's legendary status in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)