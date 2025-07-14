Left Menu

Resolution Achieved: Akal Takht and Takht Sri Patna Sahib End Religious Standoff

The standoff between Akal Takht and Takht Sri Patna Sahib ended after mutual meetings. The Bihar-based Takht retracted accusations against Akal Takht leaders, which were accepted, restoring unity among Sikh high priests.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The long-standing standoff between the Akal Takht and the Takht Sri Patna Sahib has been amicably resolved. On Monday, a crucial meeting was held at the Secretariat of Akal Takht in which Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, the officiating Jathedar, discussed the matter with five Sikh high priests.

Following comprehensive discussions, Takht Sri Patna Sahib, a pivotal Sikh temporal seat located in Bihar, formally withdrew previous edicts that indicted key Sikh leaders, including Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, of religious transgressions. These edicts were successfully retracted in response to a letter sent by Takht Sri Patna Sahib, promoting reconciliation and cooperation.

This resolution saw the Akal Takht reversing its earlier stance from a May directive that had disciplined key figures of Takht Sri Patna Sahib, underscoring a renewed commitment to unity and mutual respect within the broader Sikh community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

