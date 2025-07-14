Left Menu

BBC Under Fire: Gaza Documentary Probe Unveiled

The UK's media regulator is investigating a BBC documentary featuring a 13-year-old narrator linked to Hamas, alleging the program breached editorial accuracy guidelines. The documentary was removed from BBC's streaming service, prompting widespread debate over media impartiality and the portrayal of Palestinian voices.

The UK's media regulator, Ofcom, announced Monday an investigation into a BBC documentary about children's lives in Gaza. The documentary's accuracy was questioned after it was revealed that the narrator's father has ties to Hamas.

The BBC pulled "Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone" from its platform in February following the discovery of the 13-year-old narrator's connection. The oversight was attributed to Hoyo Films, the production company, which failed to disclose the background of the narrator's father.

The situation has sparked a heated debate, with significant media figures defending the documentary against a political campaign perceived as dehumanizing Palestinian voices. Meanwhile, internal criticism within the BBC highlights concerns about the broadcaster's impartiality regarding its coverage of Israel and Gaza.

