BBC Under Fire: Gaza Documentary Probe Unveiled

The UK's media regulator, Ofcom, announced Monday an investigation into a BBC documentary about children's lives in Gaza. The documentary's accuracy was questioned after it was revealed that the narrator's father has ties to Hamas.

The BBC pulled "Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone" from its platform in February following the discovery of the 13-year-old narrator's connection. The oversight was attributed to Hoyo Films, the production company, which failed to disclose the background of the narrator's father.

The situation has sparked a heated debate, with significant media figures defending the documentary against a political campaign perceived as dehumanizing Palestinian voices. Meanwhile, internal criticism within the BBC highlights concerns about the broadcaster's impartiality regarding its coverage of Israel and Gaza.