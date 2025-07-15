Left Menu

Superheroes and Rock Legends Shine at the Box Office and Stage

The entertainment world sees a robust debut for the new 'Superman' film, grossing $217 million globally and propelling a fresh era for DC heroes. Meanwhile, key figures from historic Live Aid, including Bob Geldof and Brian May, commemorate its 40th anniversary in London. Lastly, Dean DeBlois discusses his journey with the 'How To Train Your Dragon' live-action sequel after significant box office triumph.

15-07-2025
The latest 'Superman' movie from Warner Bros has dominated the global box office, earning approximately $217 million. Spearheading the weekend charts in the U.S. and Canada, the film marks a new chapter for DC's comic book films, introducing David Corenswet as the iconic Man of Steel.

Elsewhere, a star-studded gathering in London celebrated the 40th anniversary of Live Aid. Key figures, including Bob Geldof and musician Brian May, attended a commemorative musical to honor the monumental event that originally raised funds for Ethiopian famine relief.

In the cinematic sphere, Dean DeBlois, known for 'How To Train Your Dragon,' reflects on the pressures and relief he experiences creating the live-action sequel. Released 15 years after the original animation, its success further cements its place in global box office history.

