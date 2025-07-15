Alec Baldwin Hosts Historical Audio Drama: 'The Ides of April'

Alec Baldwin is marking his return to the audio world as the host of 'The Ides of April,' an eight-episode series delving into a significant chapter of American history: the events of April 1865, from the Appomattox surrender to the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

Baldwin, who doubles as the executive producer, expressed his enthusiasm, stating this represents one of America's most remarkable narratives that still influences today's political climate. He described it as a privilege to animate the voices and chaos of a crucial time in history. The series is crafted by Branden Morgan, known for creating 'The Devil Within.'

Variety reports Morgan has applauded Baldwin's collaboration, highlighting his pioneering role in the podcast sector. Morgan noted, "This series embodies cinematic boldness and the emotional gravity the historical moment demands." Featuring immersive soundscapes and compelling narration, 'The Ides of April' transports audiences back to a turbulent era. The recording took place at CDM Studios, Manhattan, with Zach McNees contributing expert sound design.

Produced by Evio Creative alongside executive producers Matt DelPiano and Branden Morgan, Baldwin's involvement adds significant weight to the project. Ad sales are managed by Impressions.FM's Ben Watson. Announced for a July 23rd release, the series will be accessible across leading podcast platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify, according to Variety.