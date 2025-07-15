Left Menu

Karnataka Honors Film Legend B Saroja Devi With State Rites

Karnataka honors iconic actress B Saroja Devi, who passed away at 87, with state funeral rites. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid tribute to her significant contributions to Indian cinema spanning Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. Discussions are underway to rename a street in her memory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 11:53 IST
Karnataka Honors Film Legend B Saroja Devi With State Rites
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid tribute to legendary actress B Saroja Devi at a press conference on Monday following her passing at the age of 87. Recognized not only for her contributions to Indian cinema but also for her warm personality, Saroja Devi will be honored with full state rites.

Siddaramaiah recounted multiple encounters with the actress, emphasizing her affectionate nature and significant impact in the film industry across various regional languages. Plans to rename 11th Cross in Malleswaram in her honor are being discussed, highlighting the deep respect she commanded.

Saroja Devi made her mark with roles in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films, starting with 'Mahakavi Kalidasa' and rising to stardom in 'Nadodi Mannan'. Her illustrious career was recognized with numerous awards, including Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, cementing her legacy in Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025