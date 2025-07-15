Karnataka Honors Film Legend B Saroja Devi With State Rites

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid tribute to legendary actress B Saroja Devi at a press conference on Monday following her passing at the age of 87. Recognized not only for her contributions to Indian cinema but also for her warm personality, Saroja Devi will be honored with full state rites.

Siddaramaiah recounted multiple encounters with the actress, emphasizing her affectionate nature and significant impact in the film industry across various regional languages. Plans to rename 11th Cross in Malleswaram in her honor are being discussed, highlighting the deep respect she commanded.

Saroja Devi made her mark with roles in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films, starting with 'Mahakavi Kalidasa' and rising to stardom in 'Nadodi Mannan'. Her illustrious career was recognized with numerous awards, including Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, cementing her legacy in Indian cinema.

