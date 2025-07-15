Left Menu

Vidyut Jammwal Joins Elite Cast of 'Street Fighter'

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is set to play Dhalsim in the new live-action film 'Street Fighter'. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the movie is based on the iconic Capcom video games. Jammwal's recent work includes 'Crack: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa', a sports action film that debuted in February 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:53 IST
Vidyut Jammwal Joins Elite Cast of 'Street Fighter'
Vidyut Jammwal
  • Country:
  • United States

Bollywood star Vidyut Jammwal has been cast as Dhalsim in the upcoming live-action adaptation of 'Street Fighter', joining an ensemble that includes David Dastmalchian and Jason Momoa.

The film, directed by Kitao Sakurai, brings Capcom's classic video game series to life, with intense martial arts action central to its plot.

Jammwal's newest film 'Crack: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa', released in February 2024, portrays his journey from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme sports, marking his rising presence in action cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025