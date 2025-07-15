Vidyut Jammwal Joins Elite Cast of 'Street Fighter'
Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is set to play Dhalsim in the new live-action film 'Street Fighter'. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the movie is based on the iconic Capcom video games. Jammwal's recent work includes 'Crack: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa', a sports action film that debuted in February 2024.
Bollywood star Vidyut Jammwal has been cast as Dhalsim in the upcoming live-action adaptation of 'Street Fighter', joining an ensemble that includes David Dastmalchian and Jason Momoa.
The film, directed by Kitao Sakurai, brings Capcom's classic video game series to life, with intense martial arts action central to its plot.
Jammwal's newest film 'Crack: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa', released in February 2024, portrays his journey from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme sports, marking his rising presence in action cinema.
