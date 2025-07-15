Left Menu

Fauja Singh: The Marathon Man Who Defied Time and Tragedy

Fauja Singh, an extraordinary marathon runner, began his career at 89, becoming a global icon. He passed away at 114, after achieving feats despite personal losses. Known for his resilience and charity, Singh inspired many by running globally and was honored at the 2012 London Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:43 IST
Fauja Singh: The Marathon Man Who Defied Time and Tragedy
Fauja Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Fauja Singh, a legendary marathon runner who began his racing career at 89, passed away at the age of 114 after a hit-and-run accident in Beas Pind, Jalandhar. His journey from personal grief to global acclaim is a testament to his incredible resilience.

Despite challenging beginnings, Singh found solace in running after losing family members and emigrating to the UK. His athletic prowess saw him participate in marathons across London, New York, and Hong Kong, becoming an icon in the world of sports and charity.

His achievements include being a torch-bearer at the 2012 London Olympics. Remembered for his simple life and unwavering determination, Singh's legacy continues to inspire athletes worldwide. His life story is a vivid reminder of the power of perseverance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025