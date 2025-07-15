Fauja Singh: The Marathon Man Who Defied Time and Tragedy

Fauja Singh, a legendary marathon runner who began his racing career at 89, passed away at the age of 114 after a hit-and-run accident in Beas Pind, Jalandhar. His journey from personal grief to global acclaim is a testament to his incredible resilience.

Despite challenging beginnings, Singh found solace in running after losing family members and emigrating to the UK. His athletic prowess saw him participate in marathons across London, New York, and Hong Kong, becoming an icon in the world of sports and charity.

His achievements include being a torch-bearer at the 2012 London Olympics. Remembered for his simple life and unwavering determination, Singh's legacy continues to inspire athletes worldwide. His life story is a vivid reminder of the power of perseverance.

